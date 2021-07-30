Seattle Mariners to visit the Texas Rangers

Seattle Mariners (55-48, third in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (36-66, fifth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Friday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: TBD Rangers: Kolby Allard (2-8, 4.71 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 67 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers +100, Mariners -120; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Texas and Seattle will play on Friday.

The Rangers are 23-26 in home games in 2020. Texas is slugging .369 as a unit. Adolis Garcia leads the team with a .486 slugging percentage, including 35 extra-base hits and 22 home runs.

The Mariners are 22-25 on the road. Seattle has slugged .381 this season. Mitch Haniger leads the club with a .501 slugging percentage, including 44 extra-base hits and 25 home runs.

The Mariners won the last meeting 4-1. Chris Flexen earned his seventh victory and Luis Torrens went 1-for-2 with a home run and three RBIs for Seattle. Mike Foltynewicz registered his eighth loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garcia leads the Rangers with 35 extra base hits and is batting .254.

J.P. Crawford leads the Mariners with 103 hits and has 31 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 1-9, .159 batting average, 6.53 ERA, outscored by 40 runs

Mariners: 6-4, .225 batting average, 5.46 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Kyle Cody: (right shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Kohei Arihara: (finger), Willie Calhoun: (forearm), Ronald Guzman: (knee).

Mariners: Justus Sheffield: (undisclosed), James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Ken Giles: (elbow), Justin Dunn: (shoulder), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Jake Fraley: (illness), Evan White: (hip).