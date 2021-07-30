Sandoval expected to start for the Angels against the Athletics

Oakland Athletics (58-46, second in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (51-51, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Chris Bassitt (10-3, 3.46 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 132 strikeouts) Angels: Patrick Sandoval (3-4, 3.64 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 81 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels +108, Athletics -125; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics head to take on the Los Angeles Angels on Friday.

The Angels are 29-24 on their home turf. Los Angeles has a collective batting average of .255 this season, led by David Fletcher with an average of .303.

The Athletics are 28-22 on the road. The Oakland offense has compiled a .233 batting average as a team this season, Starling Marte leads the team with a mark of .300.

The Athletics won the last meeting 4-0. Frankie Montas earned his ninth victory and Ramon Laureano went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for Oakland. Dylan Bundy took his eighth loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani leads the Angels with 37 home runs and is slugging .680.

Matt Olson leads the Athletics with 100 hits and has 67 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .228 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Athletics: 5-5, .232 batting average, 3.01 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Luke Bard: (hip), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Jared Walsh: (side), Anthony Rendon: (hamstring), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).

Athletics: Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Chad Pinder: (hamstring).