Berrios, Twins to face LeBlanc, Cardinals

Minnesota Twins (43-60, fifth in the AL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (51-51, third in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Friday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Jose Berrios (7-5, 3.48 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 126 strikeouts) Cardinals: Wade LeBlanc (0-2, 4.59 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals +106, Twins -124; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis and Minnesota will play on Friday.

The Cardinals are 28-20 on their home turf. St. Louis hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .300 this season, led by Paul Goldschmidt with a mark of .340.

The Twins are 19-30 on the road. Minnesota has slugged .431 this season. Josh Donaldson leads the team with a mark of .482.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler O'Neill is second on the Cardinals with 17 home runs and is batting .263.

Miguel Sano leads the Twins with 17 home runs and is slugging .446.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, .250 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Twins: 3-7, .243 batting average, 5.56 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Daniel Ponce de Leon: (shoulder), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Carlos Martinez: (thumb), Dakota Hudson: (elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Jack Flaherty: (oblique), Max Moroff: (shoulder), Nolan Arenado: (forearm).

Twins: Cody Stashak: (back), Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Taylor Rogers: (finger), Hansel Robles: (undisclosed), Derek Law: (shoulder), Luke Farrell: (oblique), Randy Dobnak: (finger), Edwar Colina: (elbow), Rob Refsnyder: (hamstring), Alex Kirilloff: (wrist), Kyle Garlick: (hernia), Byron Buxton: (hand), Luis Arraez: (knee), Mitch Garver: (wrist).