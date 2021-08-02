Sports
Austin FC aims to break 3-game slide with victory over Houston
Houston Dynamo (3-4-9) vs. Austin FC (3-8-4)
Austin; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Austin FC -124, Houston +335, Draw +264; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: Austin FC looks to end a three-game skid when it takes on Houston.
Austin FC takes the field for the sixteenth game in franchise history. Austin FC has has been outscored 16-10 through its first 15 games of MLS play.
The Dynamo finished 4-10-9 overall a season ago while going 1-7-5 on the road. Houston averaged 1.3 goals on 4.8 shots on goal per game a season ago.
The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Austin FC: Danny Hoesen (injured), Ulises Segura (injured), Aaron Schoenfeld (injured), Daniel Pereira (injured), Ben Sweat (injured), Nick Lima (injured).
Houston: Fafa Picault, Ethan Bartlow (injured), Nico Lemoine (injured).
