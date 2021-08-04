Matz expected to start as Toronto hosts Cleveland

Cleveland Indians (52-52, second in the AL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (55-49, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: J.C. Mejia (1-6, 7.60 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 43 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Steven Matz (8-6, 4.58 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 91 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -214, Indians +180; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto and Cleveland will play on Wednesday.

The Blue Jays are 26-23 on their home turf. Toronto hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .326 this season, led by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. with a mark of .412.

The Indians are 26-29 on the road. Cleveland has slugged .399 this season. Jose Ramirez leads the team with a mark of .528.

The Blue Jays won the last meeting 7-2. Hyun Jin Ryu earned his 11th victory and Teoscar Hernandez went 3-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for Toronto. Zach Plesac registered his fourth loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 34 home runs and has 85 RBIs.

Ramirez leads the Indians with 45 extra base hits and is batting .258.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 6-4, .270 batting average, 2.79 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Indians: 4-6, .235 batting average, 5.40 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (elbow), David Phelps: (right lat), Tommy Milone: (shoulder), Julian Merryweather: (oblique), Carl Edwards Jr.: (abdominal), A.J. Cole: (neck), Anthony Castro: (ulnar nerve), Cavan Biggio: (back), Danny Jansen: (hamstring).

Indians: Aaron Civale: (finger), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Josh Naylor: (ankle).