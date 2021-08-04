Gallen expected to start for the Diamondbacks against the Giants

San Francisco Giants (67-40, first in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (34-74, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Kevin Gausman (9-5, 2.35 ERA, .94 WHIP, 149 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (1-5, 4.61 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 69 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks +156, Giants -181; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona and San Francisco will square off on Wednesday.

The Diamondbacks are 21-33 in home games in 2020. Arizona has hit 97 home runs as a team this season. Josh Rojas leads them with 10, averaging one every 31.7 at-bats.

The Giants have gone 32-23 away from home. San Francisco's lineup has 162 home runs this season, Kris Bryant leads them with 19 homers.

The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 3-1. Madison Bumgarner earned his sixth victory and Asdrubal Cabrera went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for Arizona. Johnny Cueto took his sixth loss for San Francisco.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Peralta is third on the Diamondbacks with 32 extra base hits and is batting .246.

Mike Yastrzemski leads the Giants with 43 extra base hits and is batting .227.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .223 batting average, 5.97 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Giants: 6-4, .257 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver: (shoulder), Riley Smith: (covid-19), Noe Ramirez: (covid-19), Joe Mantiply: (covid-19), Seth Frankoff: (forearm), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Taylor Clarke: (lat), Pavin Smith: (covid-19), Stuart Fairchild: (covid-19), Josh Rojas: (finger).

Giants: Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), Evan Longoria: (shoulder), Tommy La Stella: (hamstring), Brandon Belt: (knee).