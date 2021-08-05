Pochettino, Domínguez score, Austin FC beats Dynamo 3-2

Austin FC midfielder Tomás Pochettino shoots the ball against the Houston Dynamo FC during an MLS soccer match at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. (Aaron E. Martinez/Austin American-Statesman via AP) AP

Tomás Pochettino and Cecilio Domínguez each scored to help expansion Austin FC beat the 10-man Houston Dynamo 3-2 on Wednesday night.

Austin (4-8-4) entered with just 10 goals this season — going scoreless in 10 of its opening 15 matches. Houston (3-5-9) has won just one of its last 14 matches against MLS expansion teams dating to 2012.

Austin took a 1-0 lead in the seventh minute when Pochettino’s shot went off the post and deflected off Houston defender Zarek Valentin for an own goal. Pochettino gave Austin a 2-1 lead in the 45th by sending home a loose ball in front of the net.

Domínguez made it 3-1 in the 56th, heading home Diego Fagundez’s cross.

Tyler Pasher tied it at 1 for Houston in the 27th after Austin turned it over deep in its area. Fafà Picault pulled the Dynamo to 3-2 in the 86th after another defensive mistake.

Houston's Darwin Cerén received a straight red card in the 20th minute for a hard foul on Sebastian Berhalter.