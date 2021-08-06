Sports

Quantrill scheduled to start for Cleveland against Detroit

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Detroit Tigers (53-58, third in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (52-54, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Matt Manning (2-4, 5.59 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 20 strikeouts) Indians: Cal Quantrill (2-2, 3.40 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 61 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indians -156, Tigers +133; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland and Detroit will face off on Friday.

The Indians are 26-23 in home games in 2020. The Cleveland offense has compiled a .230 batting average as a team this season, Franmil Reyes leads the team with a mark of .275.

The Tigers are 21-33 on the road. Detroit hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .310 this season, led by Robbie Grossman with a mark of .361.

The Tigers won the last meeting 7-1. Wily Peralta secured his first victory and Eric Haase went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Detroit. Logan Allen registered his fifth loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez leads the Indians with 46 extra base hits and is slugging .531.

Jonathan Schoop leads the Tigers with 38 extra base hits and is batting .284.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 4-6, .242 batting average, 4.80 ERA, outscored by five runs

Tigers: 6-4, .267 batting average, 3.79 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Indians: Aaron Civale: (finger), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Roberto Perez: (back).

Tigers: Jose Urena: (groin), Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Rony Garcia: (knee), Matthew Boyd: (arm), Robbie Grossman: (elbow), Niko Goodrum: (calf), Daz Cameron: (toe), Isaac Paredes: (hip), Jake Rogers: (arm).



