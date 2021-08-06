Greinke expected to start as Astros host the Twins

Minnesota Twins (46-63, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Houston Astros (65-44, first in the AL West)

Houston; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Bailey Ober (1-1, 4.94 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 51 strikeouts) Astros: Zack Greinke (10-3, 3.65 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 97 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -231, Twins +192; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Houston and Minnesota will meet on Friday.

The Astros are 34-21 in home games in 2020. Houston's lineup has 146 home runs this season, Jose Altuve leads them with 25 homers.

The Twins are 22-33 on the road. Minnesota has slugged .430 this season. Jorge Polanco leads the team with a .474 slugging percentage, including 41 extra-base hits and 18 home runs.

The Twins won the last meeting 5-3. Griffin Jax earned his second victory and Rob Refsnyder went 2-for-3 with a double for Minnesota. Framber Valdez took his third loss for Houston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Altuve leads the Astros with 25 home runs and is batting .268.

Polanco leads the Twins with 106 hits and has 57 RBIs.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Sacramento sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Sacramento area sports - only $30 for 1 year VIEW OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 5-5, .266 batting average, 4.92 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Twins: 4-6, .260 batting average, 5.90 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Jose Urquidy: (arm), Andre Scrubb: (shoulder), Enoli Paredes: (shoulder), Tyler Ivey: (undisclosed), Kent Emanuel: (elbow), Pedro Baez: (right shoulder), Yuli Gurriel: (neck), Alex Bregman: (hamstring).

Twins: Cody Stashak: (back), Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Taylor Rogers: (finger), Derek Law: (shoulder), Luke Farrell: (oblique), Randy Dobnak: (finger), Edwar Colina: (elbow), Alex Kirilloff: (wrist), Kyle Garlick: (hernia), Byron Buxton: (hand).