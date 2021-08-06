Fedde expected to start for the Nationals against Braves

Washington Nationals (49-60, fourth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (55-54, third in the NL East)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Erick Fedde (4-7, 5.01 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 76 strikeouts) Braves: Kyle Muller (2-3, 2.43 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -188, Nationals +162; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta and Washington will face off on Friday.

The Braves are 27-27 in home games in 2020. The Atlanta pitching staff averages 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, Charlie Morton leads them with a mark of 10.4.

The Nationals have gone 20-30 away from home. Washington has slugged .420 this season. Juan Soto leads the team with a .500 slugging percentage, including 32 extra-base hits and 18 home runs.

The Braves won the last meeting 5-1. Josh Tomlin notched his third victory and Ozzie Albies went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for Atlanta. Patrick Corbin registered his fifth loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Albies leads the Braves with 53 extra base hits and is batting .260.

Soto leads the Nationals with 102 hits and is batting .298.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .259 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Nationals: 4-6, .265 batting average, 5.32 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Braves: Huascar Ynoa: (hand), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Ian Anderson: (shoulder), Eddie Rosario: (abdominal), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee), Travis d'Arnaud: (left thumb).

Nationals: Austin Voth: (covid-19), Stephen Strasburg: (neck), Kyle McGowin: (bicep), Will Harris: (hand), Steven Fuentes: (shoulder), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Jordy Mercer: (calf), Rene Rivera: (elbow), Alex Avila: (calf).