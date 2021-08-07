Dodgers’ Kershaw likely sidelined until September

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw talks to reporters during batting practice before the team's baseball game against the Colorado Rockies on Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) AP

Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw is unlikely to return to the mound until September as he continues to deal with lingering soreness in his left elbow.

The Los Angeles left-hander has been on the injured list since July 7. He said before Friday's game against the Los Angeles Angels that he was too aggressive in trying to return.

The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner threw a three-inning, 45-pitch simulated game at San Francisco on July 27, but didn't bounce back as well as hoped.

“I was probably a little too impatient with my rehab. And that’s all me,” Kershaw said. “This time it’s a little different because we’re up against a calendar. We’re going to rest as long as we can to give myself a good chance to pitch in meaningful games in September and be ready to go in October.”

Manager Dave Roberts said MRI scans on Kershaw's elbow haven't revealed anything more serious and that it is a matter of waiting for the soreness to dissipate before Kershaw can resume throwing.

“It’s no fun. Being hurt is miserable. I really don’t enjoy it at all, especially with what’s going on here,” said Kershaw, who is 9-7 with a 3.39 ERA. “With the guys that we have coming in and the stretch run right now, I want to be a part of it so bad.”

The Dodgers (65-44) entered Friday four games behind the Giants in the NL West but leading the wild card race. Max Scherzer, who was acquired in last week's blockbuster trade with the Washington Nationals, struck out 10 in his Dodgers debut on Wednesday against Houston while Walker Buehler is putting up numbers worthy of Cy Young consideration.