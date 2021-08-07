Sports

Keller scheduled to start for Kansas City against St. Louis

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Kansas City Royals (47-61, fourth in the AL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (54-55, third in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brad Keller (7-10, 5.64 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, 96 strikeouts) Cardinals: Kwang Hyun Kim (6-6, 3.31 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 67 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -175, Royals +151; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis and Kansas City will play on Saturday.

The Cardinals are 31-24 in home games in 2020. St. Louis is averaging 3.8 RBIs per game this season. Nolan Arenado leads the team with 66 total runs batted in.

The Royals are 19-36 on the road. Kansas City has hit 113 home runs as a team this season. Salvador Perez leads the team with 27, averaging one every 15.6 at-bats.

The Cardinals won the last meeting 4-2. Adam Wainwright earned his 10th victory and Tyler O'Neill went 4-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI for St. Louis. Mike Minor took his 10th loss for Kansas City.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arenado leads the Cardinals with 51 extra base hits and is batting .261.

Whit Merrifield is second on the Royals with 34 extra base hits and is slugging .388.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .256 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Royals: 4-6, .202 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Daniel Ponce de Leon: (shoulder), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Carlos Martinez: (thumb), Dakota Hudson: (elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Jack Flaherty: (oblique), Max Moroff: (shoulder).

Royals: Kyle Zimmer: (neck/trap), Daniel Tillo: (undisclosed), Brady Singer: (shoulder), Brad Keller: (back), Jesse Hahn: (shoulder), Ronald Bolanos: (flexor), Andrew Benintendi: (shoulder), Adalberto Mondesi: (oblique), Salvador Perez: (undisclosed).

