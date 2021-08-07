Sports

Garcia scheduled to start for Houston against Minnesota

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Minnesota Twins (47-63, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Houston Astros (65-45, first in the AL West)

Houston; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Michael Pineda (4-6, 3.89 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 67 strikeouts) Astros: Luis Garcia (7-6, 3.40 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 121 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -195, Twins +167; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Houston and Minnesota will play on Saturday.

The Astros are 34-22 on their home turf. Houston has slugged .439 this season. Kyle Tucker leads the team with a mark of .522.

The Twins have gone 23-33 away from home. Minnesota has hit 157 home runs as a team this season. Jorge Polanco leads the club with 18, averaging one every 21.8 at-bats.

The Twins won the last meeting 5-4. Juan Minaya notched his second victory and Mitch Garver went 1-for-5 with a home run and an RBI for Minnesota. Rafael Montero registered his fourth loss for Houston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Altuve leads the Astros with 25 home runs and is slugging .489.

Polanco leads the Twins with 57 RBIs and is batting .272.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 4-6, .269 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Twins: 5-5, .263 batting average, 5.48 ERA

INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Jose Urquidy: (arm), Andre Scrubb: (shoulder), Enoli Paredes: (shoulder), Tyler Ivey: (undisclosed), Kent Emanuel: (elbow), Pedro Baez: (right shoulder), Yuli Gurriel: (neck), Alex Bregman: (hamstring).

Twins: Cody Stashak: (back), Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Taylor Rogers: (finger), Derek Law: (shoulder), Luke Farrell: (oblique), Randy Dobnak: (finger), Edwar Colina: (elbow), Alex Kirilloff: (wrist), Kyle Garlick: (hernia), Byron Buxton: (hand).



