Barria scheduled to start for Angels at Dodgers

Los Angeles Angels (56-54, fourth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (65-45, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jaime Barria (2-0, 4.12 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 8 strikeouts) Dodgers: Julio Urias (13-3, 3.40 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 139 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -307, Angels +247; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Los Angeles will face off on Saturday.

The Dodgers are 34-20 on their home turf. Los Angeles is slugging .422 as a unit. Max Muncy leads the team with a .546 slugging percentage, including 41 extra-base hits and 22 home runs.

The Angels have gone 26-28 away from home. Los Angeles is hitting a collective .252 this season, led by David Fletcher with an average of .303.

The Angels won the last meeting 4-3. Austin Warren earned his first victory and Jack Mayfield went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Los Angeles. Garrett Cleavinger registered his fourth loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Muncy leads the Dodgers with 22 home runs and is batting .274.

Shohei Ohtani leads the Angels with 37 home runs and has 82 RBIs.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Sacramento sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Sacramento area sports - only $30 for 1 year VIEW OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 5-5, .266 batting average, 2.62 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Angels: 6-4, .214 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Edwin Uceta: (back), Jimmie Sherfy: (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: (elbow), Dustin May: (elbow), Corey Knebel: (lat), Clayton Kershaw: (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Edwin Rios: (shoulder), Gavin Lux: (hamstring).

Angels: Alex Cobb: (wrist), Luke Bard: (hip), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Jared Walsh: (side), Anthony Rendon: (hip), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).