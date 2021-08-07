Sports

Keller scheduled to start for Pittsburgh against Cincinnati

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Pittsburgh Pirates (41-69, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (59-51, second in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Mitch Keller (3-8, 7.05 ERA, 1.76 WHIP, 53 strikeouts) Reds: Vladimir Gutierrez (6-3, 4.39 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -188, Pirates +161; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and Pittsburgh will square off on Saturday.

The Reds are 29-27 on their home turf. Cincinnati hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .331 this season, led by Jonathan India with a mark of .400.

The Pirates have gone 18-39 away from home. Pittsburgh has slugged .361 this season. Bryan Reynolds leads the team with a .513 slugging percentage, including 45 extra-base hits and 18 home runs.

The Reds won the last meeting 10-0. Wade Miley notched his ninth victory and Tucker Barnhart went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Cincinnati. JT Brubaker took his 11th loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesse Winker leads the Reds with 22 home runs and is slugging .546.

Reynolds leads the Pirates with 18 home runs and is batting .301.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 8-2, .286 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 33 runs

Pirates: 3-7, .214 batting average, 6.41 ERA, outscored by 35 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Art Warren: (oblique), Lucas Sims: (elbow), Michael Feliz: (elbow), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (forearm), R.J. Alaniz: (calf), Nick Senzel: (knee), Alex Blandino: (hand), Tyler Stephenson: (cramp).

Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Chad Kuhl: (covid-19), Sam Howard: (oblique), Chase De Jong: (knee), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), Ka'ai Tom: (back), Ben Gamel: (hamstring), Erik Gonzalez: (side).

#ReadLocal

