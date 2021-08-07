Heaney expected to start as New York hosts Seattle

Seattle Mariners (58-53, third in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (60-49, third in the AL East)

New York; Saturday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Chris Flexen (10-5, 3.75 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 75 strikeouts) Yankees: Andrew Heaney (6-8, 5.42 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 117 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -207, Mariners +176; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Seattle will face off on Saturday.

The Yankees are 31-24 on their home turf. New York is averaging 3.9 RBIs per game this season. Joey Gallo leads the team with 58 total runs batted in.

The Mariners are 25-30 on the road. Seattle's lineup has 138 home runs this season, Mitch Haniger leads them with 25 homers.

The Yankees won the last meeting 3-2. Albert Abreu earned his first victory and Brett Gardner went 1-for-2 with an RBI for New York. Keynan Middleton took his second loss for Seattle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gallo leads the Yankees with 37 extra base hits and is batting .217.

Haniger leads the Mariners with 25 home runs and has 64 RBIs.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Sacramento sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Sacramento area sports - only $30 for 1 year VIEW OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 8-2, .231 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Mariners: 3-7, .250 batting average, 4.47 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (elbow), Chris Gittens: (ankle), Gio Urshela: (hamstring), Luke Voit: (knee), Trey Amburgey: (hamstring), Miguel Andujar: (wrist), Clint Frazier: (vertigo), Aaron Hicks: (wrist), Tim Locastro: (knee), Gerrit Cole: (health protocols), Domingo German: (shoulder), Yoendrys Gomez: (covid-19), Michael King: (finger), Corey Kluber: (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: (health protocols), Darren O'Day: (hamstring), Gary Sanchez: (covid-19).

Mariners: Justus Sheffield: (undisclosed), James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Ken Giles: (elbow), Justin Dunn: (shoulder), Shed Long Jr.: (shin), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Evan White: (hip).