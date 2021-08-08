Fried expected to start for Atlanta against Washington

Washington Nationals (50-61, fourth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (56-55, third in the NL East)

Atlanta; Sunday, 1:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (6-10, 5.74 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 90 strikeouts) Braves: Max Fried (8-7, 4.15 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 101 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -103, Nationals +161; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta and Washington will play on Sunday.

The Braves are 28-28 on their home turf. Atlanta has slugged .426 this season. Huascar Ynoa leads the team with a mark of .765.

The Nationals have gone 21-31 away from home. Washington hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .326 this season, led by Juan Soto with a mark of .414.

The Nationals won the last meeting 3-2. Andres Machado earned his first victory and Riley Adams went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Washington. Will Smith took his sixth loss for Atlanta.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman ranks second on the Braves with 24 home runs and has 63 RBIs.

Josh Bell leads the Nationals with 19 home runs and is batting .250.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .259 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Nationals: 3-7, .253 batting average, 5.57 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Huascar Ynoa: (hand), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Ian Anderson: (shoulder), Eddie Rosario: (abdominal), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee), Travis d'Arnaud: (left thumb).

Nationals: Austin Voth: (covid-19), Stephen Strasburg: (neck), Kyle McGowin: (bicep), Will Harris: (hand), Steven Fuentes: (shoulder), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Juan Soto: (knee), Jordy Mercer: (calf), Rene Rivera: (elbow), Alex Avila: (calf).