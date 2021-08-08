Peralta scheduled to start for Tigers at Indians

Detroit Tigers (54-59, third in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (53-55, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Wily Peralta (3-2, 3.47 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 27 strikeouts) Indians: Zach Plesac (6-4, 4.64 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 52 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indians -122, Tigers +127; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland and Detroit will square off on Sunday.

The Indians are 27-24 in home games in 2020. Cleveland has a team on-base percentage of .295, led by Myles Straw with a mark of .336.

The Tigers are 22-34 on the road. Detroit is slugging .398 as a unit. Akil Baddoo leads the team with a slugging percentage of .466.

The Tigers won the last meeting 2-1. Tyler Alexander earned his second victory and Eric Haase went 2-for-4 for Detroit. Eli Morgan registered his fourth loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amed Rosario leads the Indians with 101 hits and has 32 RBIs.

Jonathan Schoop leads the Tigers with 122 hits and is batting .288.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 4-6, .270 batting average, 4.48 ERA

Tigers: 6-4, .265 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Indians: Aaron Civale: (finger), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Bobby Bradley: (knee), Roberto Perez: (shoulder).

Tigers: Jose Urena: (groin), Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Rony Garcia: (knee), Matthew Boyd: (arm), Niko Goodrum: (calf), Daz Cameron: (toe), Isaac Paredes: (hip), Jake Rogers: (arm).