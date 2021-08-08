Buehler expected to start as Dodgers host the Angels

Los Angeles Angels (56-55, fourth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (66-45, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Reid Detmers (0-1, 12.46 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, 2 strikeouts) Dodgers: Walker Buehler (11-2, 2.16 ERA, .90 WHIP, 144 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -308, Angels +250; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels head to play the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday.

The Dodgers are 35-20 in home games in 2020. Los Angeles's lineup has 152 home runs this season, Max Muncy leads them with 22 homers.

The Angels are 26-29 on the road. Los Angeles has hit 143 home runs as a team this season. Shohei Ohtani leads them with 37, averaging one every 10.1 at-bats.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 5-3. Brusdar Graterol earned his second victory and Cody Bellinger went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Los Angeles. Junior Guerra registered his second loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts leads the Dodgers with 45 extra base hits and is batting .274.

Ohtani leads the Angels with 64 extra base hits and 82 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 5-5, .270 batting average, 2.62 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Angels: 5-5, .207 batting average, 2.83 ERA

INJURIES: Dodgers: Edwin Uceta: (back), Jimmie Sherfy: (elbow), Darien Nunez: (undisclosed), Jimmy Nelson: (elbow), Dustin May: (elbow), Corey Knebel: (lat), Clayton Kershaw: (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: (elbow), Victor Gonzalez: (knee), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Edwin Rios: (shoulder), Gavin Lux: (hamstring).

Angels: Alex Cobb: (wrist), Luke Bard: (hip), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Jared Walsh: (side), Anthony Rendon: (hip), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).