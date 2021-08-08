Lopez expected to start for the Orioles against the Rays

Tampa Bay Rays (67-44, first in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (38-71, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Sunday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Michael Wacha (2-3, 5.26 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 69 strikeouts) Orioles: Jorge Lopez (3-12, 5.91 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 94 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles +156, Rays -181; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore and Tampa Bay will meet on Sunday.

The Orioles are 17-33 on their home turf. Baltimore has slugged .398 this season. Cedric Mullins leads the team with a .546 slugging percentage, including 51 extra-base hits and 19 home runs.

The Rays are 32-22 on the road. The Tampa Bay offense has compiled a .234 batting average as a team this season, Nelson Cruz leads the team with a mark of .284.

The Rays won the last meeting 12-3. Shane McClanahan earned his sixth victory and Brandon Lowe went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and five RBIs for Tampa Bay. Spenser Watkins took his third loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mullins leads the Orioles with 19 home runs and has 39 RBIs.

Austin Meadows leads the Rays with 76 RBIs and is batting .239.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Sacramento sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Sacramento area sports - only $30 for 1 year VIEW OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 4-6, .243 batting average, 6.91 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

Rays: 7-3, .254 batting average, 3.36 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann: (arm), Tyler Wells: (wrist), Tanner Scott: (knee), Travis Lakins Sr.: (elbow), Hunter Harvey: (lat), Ryan Mountcastle: (concussion protocols), Chris Davis: (back).

Rays: Ryan Thompson: (shoulder), Jeffrey Springs: (knee), Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: (elbow), J.P. Feyereisen: (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: (shoulder), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (forearm), Nick Anderson: (elbow), Randy Arozarena: (health protocols).