Six subs could sink Wolfsburg; Frankfurt out of German Cup

Two coaches had debuts to forget in Germany on Sunday with Oliver Glasner watching Eintracht Frankfurt lose to a third-tier team, and Mark van Bommel winning with Wolfsburg despite making one more substitution than allowed.

Frankfurt was knocked out in the first round of the German Cup by Waldhof Mannheim. Wolfsburg, Glasner’s former team, needed extra time to beat fourth-division side Preußen Münster 3-1.

But Van Bommel made a total of six substitutions in the game — three in regulation and another three in extra time. That's one more than the five permitted under German soccer federation rules, and the club faces an anxious wait to see if there will be any repercussions.

Two goals early in the second half gave Waldhof a 2-0 win over Frankfurt, which had defender Martin Hinteregger sent off for a second yellow card with just under half an hour to play.

“We’re all very self-critical after this game. Everyone’s disappointed and reflecting. We made a lot of mistakes and I’ll start with myself,” Glasner said. “But I’ve no worries before the start of the league.”

Frankfurt plays at Borussia Dortmund in its Bundesliga opener on Saturday.

Both Cologne and Mainz required penalty shootouts to get past fourth-tier opposition. Cologne won 4-2 at Carl Zeiss Jena, and Mainz prevailed 8-7 over Elversberg.

Davie Selke’s injury-time goal gave Hertha Berlin a 1-0 win at third-division Meppen, while city rival Union Berlin also progressed thanks to Max Kruse’s first-half strike in a 1-0 victory over third-division Türkgücü Munich.

Freiburg beat third-tier Würzburger Kickers 1-0 and second-division Hamburger SV won 2-1 at Eintracht Braunschweig, another third-division team.

Ridge Munsy scored in the last minute of extra time for Hansa Rostock to beat second-division rival Heidenheim 3-2. Schalke, which was relegated from the Bundesliga last season, survived a scare before beating fifth-tier Villingen 4-1.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Sacramento sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Sacramento area sports - only $30 for 1 year VIEW OFFER

Also, Fortuna Düsseldorf beat Oldenburg 5-0, and Jahn Regensburg won 3-0 against Rot-Weiß Koblenz.

Defending champion Dortmund progressed Saturday thanks to Erling Haaland's goals in a 3-0 win at Wehen Wiesbaden.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports