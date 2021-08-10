Allard scheduled to start for Rangers at Mariners

Texas Rangers (39-73, fifth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (59-54, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Kolby Allard (2-10, 5.07 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 73 strikeouts) Mariners: Logan Gilbert (5-3, 4.14 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 79 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -211, Rangers +178; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Adolis Garcia and the Rangers will take on the Mariners Tuesday.

The Mariners are 33-23 in home games in 2020. Seattle hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .296 this season, led by Ty France with a mark of .350.

The Rangers are 13-43 on the road. Texas hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .289 this season, led by Nathaniel Lowe with a mark of .349.

The Rangers won the last meeting 4-3. Dennis Santana notched his first victory and Andy Ibanez went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Texas. Erik Swanson registered his first loss for Seattle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitch Haniger leads the Mariners with 25 home runs and has 65 RBIs.

Adolis Garcia leads the Rangers with 41 extra base hits and is batting .251.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Sacramento sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Sacramento area sports - only $30 for 1 year VIEW OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 4-6, .238 batting average, 2.98 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Rangers: 3-7, .194 batting average, 4.90 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Justus Sheffield: (undisclosed), James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Ken Giles: (elbow), Justin Dunn: (shoulder), Shed Long Jr.: (shin), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Evan White: (hip), J.P. Crawford: (illness).

Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), John King: (shoulder), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Dane Dunning: (ankle), Kyle Cody: (right shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Kohei Arihara: (finger), Eli White: (elbow), Willie Calhoun: (forearm), Ronald Guzman: (knee).