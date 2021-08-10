McKenzie expected to start for Cleveland against Oakland

Oakland Athletics (64-48, second in the AL West) vs. Cleveland Indians (55-55, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Sean Manaea (8-7, 3.26 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 141 strikeouts) Indians: Triston McKenzie (1-5, 5.89 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 83 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indians +138, Athletics -159; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland and Oakland will square off on Tuesday.

The Indians are 29-24 on their home turf. Cleveland is averaging 4.2 RBIs per game this season. Jose Ramirez leads the team with 69 total runs batted in.

The Athletics are 30-23 on the road. Oakland has hit 137 home runs as a team this season. Matt Olson leads them with 28, averaging one every 13.7 at-bats.

The Indians won the last meeting 4-2. Zach Plesac earned his fifth victory and Bradley Zimmer went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs for Cleveland. Chris Bassitt registered his third loss for Oakland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ramirez leads the Indians with 25 home runs and is batting .260.

Olson leads the Athletics with 74 RBIs and is batting .285.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 5-5, .276 batting average, 4.23 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Athletics: 8-2, .252 batting average, 2.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

INJURIES: Indians: Aaron Civale: (finger), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Bobby Bradley: (knee), Roberto Perez: (shoulder).

Athletics: Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Chad Pinder: (hamstring).