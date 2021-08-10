Odorizzi expected to start for the Astros against the Rockies

Colorado Rockies (51-61, fourth in the NL West) vs. Houston Astros (66-46, first in the AL West)

Houston; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Jon Gray (7-7, 3.75 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 101 strikeouts) Astros: Jake Odorizzi (4-6, 4.95 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 57 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -181, Rockies +154; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies head to play the Houston Astros on Tuesday.

The Astros are 35-23 on their home turf. The Houston offense has compiled a .265 batting average as a team this season, Michael Brantley leads the team with a mark of .329.

The Rockies are 13-40 on the road. Colorado hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .316 this season, led by C.J. Cron with a mark of .366.

The Rockies won the last meeting 6-3. Austin Gomber earned his first victory and Yonathan Daza went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Colorado. Jose Urquidy registered his second loss for Houston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Altuve leads the Astros with 25 home runs and has 66 RBIs.

Ryan McMahon leads the Rockies with 18 home runs and has 58 RBIs.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Sacramento sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Sacramento area sports - only $30 for 1 year VIEW OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 4-6, .263 batting average, 4.05 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Rockies: 7-3, .314 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Jose Urquidy: (arm), Andre Scrubb: (shoulder), Enoli Paredes: (shoulder), Rafael Montero: (shoulder), Tyler Ivey: (undisclosed), Kent Emanuel: (elbow), Pedro Baez: (right shoulder), Michael Brantley: (head), Yuli Gurriel: (neck), Alex Bregman: (hamstring).

Rockies: Jordan Sheffield: (lat), Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Jhoulys Chacin: (covid-19), Raimel Tapia: (toe), Brendan Rodgers: (hand), Chris Owings: (thumb).