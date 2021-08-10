Sports

Jax scheduled to start as Minnesota hosts Chicago

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Chicago White Sox (67-46, first in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (48-65, fifth in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (7-5, 4.36 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 76 strikeouts) Twins: Griffin Jax (2-1, 5.63 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins +132, White Sox -154; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox travel to play the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday.

The Twins are 24-31 on their home turf. Minnesota has slugged .426 this season. Jorge Polanco leads the team with a .480 slugging percentage, including 44 extra-base hits and 20 home runs.

The White Sox are 29-26 on the road. Chicago has slugged .418 this season. Jose Abreu leads the team with a .459 slugging percentage, including 40 extra-base hits and 21 home runs.

The White Sox won the last meeting 11-1. Lucas Giolito earned his ninth victory and Eloy Jimenez went 2-for-4 with two home runs and five RBIs for Chicago. Beau Burrows took his first loss for Minnesota.

TOP PERFORMERS: Polanco leads the Twins with 44 extra base hits and is batting .270.

Abreu leads the White Sox with 21 home runs and is slugging .459.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .234 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored by nine runs

White Sox: 7-3, .248 batting average, 3.76 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Cody Stashak: (back), Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Taylor Rogers: (finger), Derek Law: (shoulder), Luke Farrell: (oblique), Randy Dobnak: (finger), Edwar Colina: (elbow), Jorge Alcala: (triceps), Alex Kirilloff: (wrist), Kyle Garlick: (hernia), Byron Buxton: (hand), Josh Donaldson: (hamstring).

White Sox: Evan Marshall: (elbow), Jimmy Cordero: (elbow), Billy Hamilton: (oblique), Yasmani Grandal: (calf).

