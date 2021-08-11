Wainwright scheduled to start for Cardinals at Pirates

St. Louis Cardinals (56-56, third in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (41-72, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (10-6, 3.48 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 130 strikeouts) Pirates: Wil Crowe (3-6, 5.47 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 71 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates +149, Cardinals -171; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Nolan Arenado and the Cardinals will take on the Pirates Wednesday.

The Pirates are 23-31 in home games in 2020. Pittsburgh hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .303 this season, led by Bryan Reynolds with a mark of .380.

The Cardinals have gone 24-31 away from home. St. Louis has slugged .388 this season. Tyler O'Neill leads the team with a .515 slugging percentage, including 37 extra-base hits and 18 home runs.

The Cardinals won the last meeting 4-1. J.A. Happ earned his sixth victory and Tommy Edman went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for St. Louis. Steven Brault took his first loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reynolds leads the Pirates with 19 home runs and is batting .303.

Nolan Arenado leads the Cardinals with 22 home runs and is slugging .496.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, .202 batting average, 6.46 ERA, outscored by 38 runs

Cardinals: 5-5, .262 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Chad Kuhl: (covid-19), Sam Howard: (oblique), Chase De Jong: (knee), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), Ka'ai Tom: (back), Ben Gamel: (hamstring).

Cardinals: Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Carlos Martinez: (thumb), Kwang Hyun Kim: (elbow), Dakota Hudson: (elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Jack Flaherty: (oblique), Max Moroff: (shoulder).