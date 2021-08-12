Los Angeles Dodgers to visit the Philadelphia Phillies

Los Angeles Dodgers (69-45, second in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (59-55, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: TBD Phillies: Ranger Suarez (5-3, .98 ERA, .80 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -110, Dodgers -110; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers travel to take on the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday.

The Phillies are 34-23 on their home turf. Philadelphia has hit 136 home runs as a team this season. Rhys Hoskins leads them with 24, averaging one every 15.9 at-bats.

The Dodgers are 33-25 on the road. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .247 batting average as a team this season, Trea Turner leads the team with a mark of .320.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 8-2. Brusdar Graterol notched his third victory and Cody Bellinger went 2-for-5 with two home runs and four RBIs for Los Angeles. Kyle Gibson took his fourth loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Harper is second on the Phillies with 46 extra base hits and is slugging .557.

Max Muncy leads the Dodgers with 23 home runs and is batting .270.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 8-2, .272 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .294 batting average, 2.46 ERA, outscored opponents by 34 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Vince Velasquez: (finger), JoJo Romero: (elbow), Bailey Falter: (covid-19), Zach Eflin: (knee), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Sam Coonrod: (forearm), Chase Anderson: (tricep), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Matt Joyce: (back), Adam Haseley: (covid-19), Rhys Hoskins: (groin), Freddy Galvis: (quad).

Dodgers: Edwin Uceta: (back), Jimmie Sherfy: (elbow), Edwin Rios: (shoulder), Justin Turner: (groin), Mookie Betts: (hip), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Garrett Cleavinger: (oblique), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: (knee), Tommy Kahnle: (elbow), Joe Kelly: (undisclosed), Clayton Kershaw: (elbow), Dustin May: (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: (elbow), Darien Nunez: (undisclosed), Gavin Lux: (hamstring).