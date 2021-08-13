Sports

Portland Timbers host the Seattle Sounders in conference action

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Seattle Sounders FC (9-3-6) vs. Portland Timbers (7-8-2)

Portland, Oregon; Sunday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Portland +149, Seattle +180, Draw +234; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Portland Timbers host the Seattle Sounders in Western Conference action.

The Timbers finished 11-6-6 overall and 6-4-2 at home during the 2020 season. Portland scored 55 goals a season ago and recorded 41 assists.

The Sounders went 11-5-6 overall and 3-4-3 on the road a season ago. Seattle scored 52 goals a season ago, averaging 2.4 per game.

The teams square off Sunday for the second time this season. Seattle won the last meeting 2-1.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Portland: Jeff Attinella (injured), Andy Polo (injured), Jaroslaw Niezgoda (injured), Steve Clark (injured), Ismaila Jome (injured), Diego Chara.

Seattle: Nouhou Tolo (injured), Jordy Delem (injured), Nicolas Lodeiro (injured), Bradley Shaun Smith (injured), Jordan Morris (injured), Will Bruin (injured), Stefan Frei (injured), Abdoulaye Cissoko (injured).

#ReadLocal

August 13, 2021 6:49 PM
