Morton expected to start for the Braves against Nationals

Atlanta Braves (59-56, third in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (50-65, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (10-4, 3.87 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 148 strikeouts) Nationals: Josiah Gray (0-0, 4.00 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals +125, Braves -145; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Washington and Atlanta will face off on Friday.

The Nationals are 29-30 on their home turf. Washington is hitting a collective batting average of .257 this season, led by Juan Soto with an average of .301.

The Braves have gone 28-27 away from home. Atlanta has slugged .424 this season. Austin Riley leads the team with a .518 slugging percentage, including 45 extra-base hits and 23 home runs.

The Braves won the last meeting 5-4. Max Fried notched his ninth victory and Adam Duvall went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Atlanta. Patrick Corbin took his 11th loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Soto leads the Nationals with 105 hits and has 61 RBIs.

Duvall leads the Braves with 25 home runs and is slugging .472.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Sacramento sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Sacramento area sports - only $30 for 1 year VIEW OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 1-9, .236 batting average, 5.75 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Braves: 7-3, .225 batting average, 3.91 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Austin Voth: (covid-19), Stephen Strasburg: (neck), Kyle McGowin: (bicep), Will Harris: (hand), Steven Fuentes: (shoulder), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Jordy Mercer: (calf), Rene Rivera: (elbow), Alex Avila: (calf).

Braves: Huascar Ynoa: (hand), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Ian Anderson: (shoulder), Eddie Rosario: (abdominal), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee).