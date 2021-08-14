Keller expected to start for Kansas City against St. Louis

St. Louis Cardinals (59-56, third in the NL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (49-65, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jon Lester (3-6, 5.57 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 57 strikeouts) Royals: Brad Keller (7-11, 5.79 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 101 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -102, Cardinals -116; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals head to take on the Kansas City Royals on Saturday.

The Royals are 29-28 on their home turf. Kansas City has slugged .386 this season. Salvador Perez leads the club with a .519 slugging percentage, including 48 extra-base hits and 29 home runs.

The Cardinals are 27-31 in road games. The St. Louis offense has compiled a .236 batting average as a team this season, Paul Goldschmidt leads the team with a mark of .276.

The Cardinals won the last meeting 6-0. Jack Flaherty secured his ninth victory and Nolan Arenado went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for St. Louis. Mike Minor registered his 11th loss for Kansas City.

TOP PERFORMERS: Perez leads the Royals with 29 home runs and has 73 RBIs.

Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 120 hits and is batting .276.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 4-6, .221 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Cardinals: 6-4, .261 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Royals: Kyle Zimmer: (neck/trap), Jesse Hahn: (shoulder), Ronald Bolanos: (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: (oblique).

Cardinals: Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Carlos Martinez: (thumb), Wade LeBlanc: (elbow), Kwang Hyun Kim: (elbow), Dakota Hudson: (elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Dylan Carlson: (wrist), Max Moroff: (shoulder).