McCullers Jr. expected to start for the Astros against Angels

Houston Astros (70-46, first in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (58-60, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (9-3, 3.22 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 128 strikeouts) Angels: Reid Detmers (0-2, 10.61 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 7 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels +166, Astros -196; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Houston will play on Sunday.

The Angels are 31-30 in home games in 2020. Los Angeles's lineup has 145 home runs this season, Shohei Ohtani leads the club with 39 homers.

The Astros are 33-23 on the road. The Houston offense has compiled a .266 batting average as a team this season, Michael Brantley leads the team with a mark of .331.

The Astros won the last meeting 8-2. Luis Garcia recorded his ninth victory and Jacob Meyers went 2-for-4 with two home runs and five RBIs for Houston. Jaime Barria registered his first loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ohtani leads the Angels with 39 home runs and is batting .266.

Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros with 45 extra base hits and 76 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .217 batting average, 4.98 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Astros: 6-4, .259 batting average, 2.47 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Alex Cobb: (wrist), Luke Bard: (hip), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Anthony Rendon: (hip), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).

Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Jose Urquidy: (arm), Andre Scrubb: (shoulder), Enoli Paredes: (shoulder), Rafael Montero: (shoulder), Tyler Ivey: (undisclosed), Kent Emanuel: (elbow), Kyle Tucker: (covid-19), Alex Bregman: (hamstring).