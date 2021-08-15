Barnes expected to start as Twins host the Rays

Tampa Bay Rays (71-46, first in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (51-66, fourth in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Luis Patino (2-3, 4.64 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 46 strikeouts) Twins: Charlie Barnes (0-2, 6.08 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, 6 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins +155, Rays -187; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays travel to face the Minnesota Twins on Sunday.

The Twins are 27-32 in home games in 2020. Minnesota has a collective on-base percentage of .315, led by Luis Arraez with a mark of .377.

The Rays have gone 36-24 away from home. Tampa Bay's lineup has 157 home runs this season, Brandon Lowe leads the club with 26 homers.

The Twins won the last meeting 12-0. Kenta Maeda earned his sixth victory and Arraez went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Minnesota. Michael Wacha took his fourth loss for Tampa Bay.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorge Polanco leads the Twins with 46 extra base hits and is batting .268.

Randy Arozarena leads the Rays with 107 hits and has 53 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 6-4, .243 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored by two runs

Rays: 7-3, .259 batting average, 6.14 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Twins: Cody Stashak: (back), Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Taylor Rogers: (finger), Michael Pineda: (oblique), Derek Law: (shoulder), Luke Farrell: (oblique), Randy Dobnak: (finger), Edwar Colina: (elbow), Jorge Alcala: (triceps), Alex Kirilloff: (wrist), Kyle Garlick: (hernia), Byron Buxton: (hand).

Rays: Ryan Yarbrough: (health protocols), Ryan Thompson: (shoulder), Jeffrey Springs: (knee), Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), DJ Johnson: (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: (elbow), J.P. Feyereisen: (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: (shoulder), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (forearm), Nick Anderson: (elbow), Yandy Diaz: (hand).