FC Cincinnati takes on Montreal after 4 straight home draws

The Associated Press

CF Montreal (7-7-5) vs. FC Cincinnati (3-7-7)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: FC Cincinnati +117, Montreal +224, Draw +242; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: FC Cincinnati hosts Montreal after playing to a draw in four straight home games.

FC Cincinnati compiled a 4-15-4 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 2-5-4 in home matches. FC Cincinnati averaged 0.6 goals on 2.7 shots on goal per game a season ago.

Montreal went 8-13-2 overall and 4-5-1 on the road during the 2020 season. Montreal scored 34 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 46.

The teams match up Wednesday for the third time this season. Montreal won the last meeting 5-4.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: FC Cincinnati: Edgar Castillo (injured), Maikel Van der Werff (injured), Zico Bailey (injured), Calvin Harris (injured).

Montreal: Clement Diop (injured), Ballou Tabla (injured), Lassi Lappalainen (injured), Romell Quioto (injured).

