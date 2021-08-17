Fedde scheduled to start as Washington hosts Toronto

Toronto Blue Jays (63-54, fourth in the AL East) vs. Washington Nationals (50-68, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (5-1, 2.59 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 71 strikeouts) Nationals: Erick Fedde (4-8, 5.12 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 83 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals +168, Blue Jays -197; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Washington and Toronto will meet on Tuesday.

The Nationals are 29-33 in home games in 2020. The Washington pitching staff averages 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, Patrick Corbin leads them with a mark of 7.1.

The Blue Jays are 32-29 on the road. Toronto's lineup has 178 home runs this season, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the club with 35 homers.

The Nationals won the last meeting 8-2. Erick Fedde earned his second victory and Josh Harrison went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Washington. Steven Matz took his first loss for Toronto.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bell leads the Nationals with 36 extra base hits and is slugging .457.

Marcus Semien leads the Blue Jays with 62 extra base hits and is slugging .525.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 1-9, .248 batting average, 5.98 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Blue Jays: 5-5, .250 batting average, 3.91 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Austin Voth: (covid-19), Stephen Strasburg: (neck), Joe Ross: (forearm), Kyle McGowin: (bicep), Will Harris: (hand), Steven Fuentes: (shoulder), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Jordy Mercer: (calf), Alex Avila: (calf).

Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (elbow), Ross Stripling: (abdominal), Joakim Soria: (finger), David Phelps: (right lat), Julian Merryweather: (oblique), Tim Mayza: (elbow), Carl Edwards Jr.: (abdominal), A.J. Cole: (neck), Anthony Castro: (ulnar nerve), George Springer: (ankle), Cavan Biggio: (back), Danny Jansen: (hamstring).