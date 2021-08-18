Sports

DeVonta Smith takes step forward in return from knee sprain

The Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith warms up during a joint practice with the New England Patriots at the Eagles NFL football training camp Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith warms up during a joint practice with the New England Patriots at the Eagles NFL football training camp Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Matt Rourke AP
PHILADELPHIA

Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith participated in some team drills at Tuesday’s practice, continuing his return from a knee sprain.

The reigning Heisman Trophy winner’s status is still uncertain for Thursday night’s preseason game against New England. Smith got hurt two weeks ago in what he called a “freak” injury when a defender fell on him.

“I’m excited. I feel good,” Smith said Smith. “Just coming in every day, just taking it day by day, step by step, continuing to get more comfortable with it.”

The Eagles moved up two spots in the first round to select Smith with the No. 10 overall pick. He had 117 catches for 1,856 yards and 20 touchdowns as a senior at Alabama, becoming the first receiver to win the Heisman in 29 years.

“I just want to keep getting better and better,” Smith said. “Working with the guys, growing with the guys, that’s what it’s all about.”

  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Sacramento sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Sacramento area sports - only $30 for 1 year

VIEW OFFER

Sports

Orioles rookie Mountcastle returns from concussion list

August 18, 2021 2:13 AM

News

Bills’ Dawkins details 4-day hospital stay for COVID-19

August 18, 2021 2:13 AM

Sports

49ers S Clinton-Dix looks to prove he can still contribute

August 18, 2021 2:13 AM

Business & Real Estate

Voters to decide bond question for proposed soccer stadium

August 18, 2021 2:13 AM

Sports

Panthers trade Little to Miami, put Pride on IR

August 18, 2021 2:13 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service