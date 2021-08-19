Sports

Atlanta United FC visits DC United after 2 straight shutout wins

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Atlanta United FC (5-6-9) vs. DC United (8-9-3)

Washington, D.C.; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

DC United -120, Atlanta United FC +100BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta United FC comes into a matchup against DC United after putting together two straight shutout wins.

DC United finished 5-12-6 overall during the 2020 season while going 2-6-4 at home. DC United averaged 1.1 goals on 3.0 shots on goal per game last season.

Atlanta United FC went 6-13-4 overall a season ago while going 2-6-2 on the road. Atlanta United FC scored 23 goals last season and registered 17 assists.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: DC United: Brendan Hines-Ike (injured), Russell Canouse (injured), Adrien Perez (injured), Nigel Robertha (injured), Donovan Pines (injured), Bill Hamid (injured).

Atlanta United FC: Franco Ibarra (injured), Emerson Hyndman (injured), Jake Mulraney (injured), Mo Adams (injured).

