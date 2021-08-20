Giolito scheduled to start for White Sox at Rays

Chicago White Sox (71-51, first in the AL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (75-47, first in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lucas Giolito (9-9, 3.83 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 161 strikeouts) Rays: Michael Wacha (2-4, 5.91 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 76 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays +104, White Sox -122; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Jose Abreu and the White Sox will take on the Rays Friday.

The Rays are 39-22 on their home turf. Tampa Bay's lineup has 168 home runs this season, Brandon Lowe leads them with 29 homers.

The White Sox have gone 29-28 away from home. Chicago hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .332 this season, led by Yoan Moncada with a mark of .368.

The White Sox won the last meeting 8-7. Ryan Burr earned his first victory and Jose Abreu went 1-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs for Chicago. Pete Fairbanks registered his first loss for Tampa Bay.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Meadows leads the Rays with 83 RBIs and is batting .232.

Abreu leads the White Sox with 47 extra base hits and is slugging .484.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 7-3, .270 batting average, 5.26 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

White Sox: 5-5, .273 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Matt Wisler: (finger), Ryan Thompson: (shoulder), Jeffrey Springs: (knee), Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), DJ Johnson: (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: (elbow), J.P. Feyereisen: (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: (shoulder), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (forearm), Nick Anderson: (elbow), Jordan Luplow: (ankle).

White Sox: Carlos Rodon: (shoulder), Evan Marshall: (elbow), Jimmy Cordero: (elbow), Billy Hamilton: (oblique), Leury Garcia: (concussion), Adam Engel: (shoulder), Yasmani Grandal: (calf).