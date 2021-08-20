Gilbert scheduled to start for Diamondbacks at Rockies

Arizona Diamondbacks (41-81, fifth in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (55-66, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Friday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Tyler Gilbert (1-1, .00 ERA, .55 WHIP, 10 strikeouts) Rockies: Austin Gomber (9-7, 4.09 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 100 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies -187, Diamondbacks +160; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado and Arizona will play on Friday.

The Rockies are 41-21 on their home turf. Colorado has slugged .412 this season. C.J. Cron leads the club with a .520 slugging percentage, including 39 extra-base hits and 21 home runs.

The Diamondbacks are 14-45 in road games. Arizona's lineup has 105 home runs this season, Josh Rojas leads them with 11 homers.

The Rockies won the last meeting 9-3. Chi Chi Gonzalez notched his third victory and Dom Nunez went 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI for Colorado. Jordan Weems took his first loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cron leads the Rockies with 21 home runs and is slugging .520.

Rojas leads the Diamondbacks with 39 extra base hits and is slugging .467.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .246 batting average, 5.08 ERA, outscored by five runs

Diamondbacks: 6-4, .275 batting average, 3.39 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Jordan Sheffield: (lat), Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Jhoulys Chacin: (covid-19), Raimel Tapia: (toe), Yonathan Daza: (thumb), Chris Owings: (thumb).

Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver: (shoulder), Joe Mantiply: (undisclosed), Merrill Kelly: (covid-19), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Kole Calhoun: (hamstring).