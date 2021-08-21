Gilbert scheduled to start for Seattle against Houston

Seattle Mariners (66-57, third in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (72-50, first in the AL West)

Houston; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Logan Gilbert (5-4, 4.42 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 87 strikeouts) Astros: Jake Odorizzi (5-6, 4.74 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 62 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -159, Mariners +137; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners travel to take on the Houston Astros on Saturday.

The Astros are 38-23 in home games in 2020. Houston is hitting a collective batting average of .267 this season, led by Michael Brantley with an average of .322.

The Mariners are 29-32 on the road. Seattle has hit 154 home runs as a team this season. Kyle Seager leads the team with 28, averaging one every 16.2 at-bats.

The Astros won the last meeting 12-3. Lance McCullers Jr. earned his 10th victory and Yordan Alvarez went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and four RBIs for Houston. Yusei Kikuchi took his seventh loss for Seattle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alvarez leads the Astros with 48 extra base hits and is slugging .529.

Seager leads the Mariners with 28 home runs and is slugging .453.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 6-4, .284 batting average, 2.69 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Mariners: 7-3, .227 batting average, 3.72 ERA

INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Jose Urquidy: (arm), Andre Scrubb: (shoulder), Enoli Paredes: (shoulder), Rafael Montero: (shoulder), Tyler Ivey: (undisclosed), Kent Emanuel: (elbow), Kyle Tucker: (covid-19), Alex Bregman: (hamstring).

Mariners: Justus Sheffield: (undisclosed), James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Ken Giles: (elbow), Justin Dunn: (shoulder), Shed Long Jr.: (shin), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Evan White: (hip).