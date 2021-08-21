Lauer expected to start for Milwaukee against Washington

Washington Nationals (53-68, fourth in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (74-49, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Paolo Espino (3-4, 4.16 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 52 strikeouts) Brewers: Eric Lauer (4-4, 3.19 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 73 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -219, Nationals +182; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee and Washington will face off on Saturday.

The Brewers are 32-28 on their home turf. Milwaukee is averaging 4.4 RBIs per game this season. Avisail Garcia leads the team with 73 total runs batted in.

The Nationals have gone 22-35 away from home. Washington is hitting a collective .258 this season, led by Juan Soto with an average of .304.

The Nationals won the last meeting 4-1. Patrick Corbin earned his seventh victory and Lane Thomas went 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs for Washington. Brett Anderson registered his seventh loss for Milwaukee.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garcia leads the Brewers with 24 home runs and is slugging .503.

Josh Bell leads the Nationals with 37 extra base hits and is slugging .458.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Sacramento sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Sacramento area sports - only $30 for 1 year VIEW OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .295 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Nationals: 3-7, .273 batting average, 5.90 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Angel Perdomo: (back), Freddy Peralta: (shoulder), Adrian Houser: (health protocols), Jandel Gustave: (covid-19), John Curtiss: (elbow), John Axford: (elbow), Tyrone Taylor: (oblique), Daniel Vogelbach: (hamstring), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).

Nationals: Austin Voth: (covid-19), Stephen Strasburg: (neck), Joe Ross: (forearm), Kyle McGowin: (bicep), Will Harris: (hand), Steven Fuentes: (shoulder), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Jordy Mercer: (calf), Alex Avila: (calf).