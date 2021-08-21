Detmers scheduled to start for Los Angeles against Cleveland

Los Angeles Angels (62-62, fourth in the AL West) vs. Cleveland Indians (59-61, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Reid Detmers (1-2, 7.04 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 13 strikeouts) Indians: Triston McKenzie (2-5, 5.12 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 99 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indians -132, Angels +113; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland and Los Angeles will face off on Saturday.

The Indians are 30-27 on their home turf. Cleveland has a team on-base percentage of .299, led by Myles Straw with a mark of .349.

The Angels are 30-32 on the road. Los Angeles is slugging .418 as a unit. Shohei Ohtani leads the team with a slugging percentage of .637.

The Indians won the last meeting 9-1. Trevor Stephan earned his second victory and Franmil Reyes went 2-for-5 with a home run and five RBIs for Cleveland. Jaime Barria took his second loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez leads the Indians with 58 extra base hits and is slugging .548.

Ohtani leads the Angels with 69 extra base hits and 88 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 4-6, .233 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by one run

Angels: 5-5, .233 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Indians: Nick Sandlin: (shoulder), Aaron Civale: (finger), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Harold Ramirez: (hamstring), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Owen Miller: (illness), Bobby Bradley: (knee), Roberto Perez: (shoulder).

Angels: Patrick Sandoval: (spine), Alex Cobb: (wrist), Luke Bard: (hip), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Anthony Rendon: (hip), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).