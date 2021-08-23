Nolin, Nationals to take on Houser, Brewers

Washington Nationals (53-69, fourth in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (75-49, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Sean Nolin (0-1, 12.00 ERA, 2.67 WHIP, 2 strikeouts) Brewers: Adrian Houser (7-5, 3.55 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 80 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -221, Nationals +184; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals travel to face the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday.

The Brewers are 33-28 in home games in 2020. Milwaukee hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .315 this season, led by Omar Narvaez with a mark of .370.

The Nationals are 22-36 on the road. Washington is hitting a collective .258 this season, led by Juan Soto with an average of .307.

The Brewers won the last meeting 9-6. Devin Williams earned his seventh victory and Christian Yelich went 3-for-5 with two home runs and six RBIs for Milwaukee. Javy Guerra registered his first loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willy Adames leads the Brewers with 52 extra base hits and is slugging .492.

Josh Bell leads the Nationals with 37 extra base hits and 66 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .299 batting average, 4.02 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Nationals: 3-7, .272 batting average, 6.23 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Angel Perdomo: (back), Freddy Peralta: (shoulder), Adrian Houser: (health protocols), Jandel Gustave: (covid-19), John Curtiss: (elbow), John Axford: (elbow), Tyrone Taylor: (oblique), Daniel Vogelbach: (hamstring), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).

Nationals: Austin Voth: (covid-19), Stephen Strasburg: (neck), Joe Ross: (forearm), Kyle McGowin: (bicep), Will Harris: (hand), Steven Fuentes: (shoulder), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Jordy Mercer: (calf), Alex Avila: (calf).