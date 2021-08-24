Luzardo expected to start as Marlins host the Nationals

Washington Nationals (53-70, fourth in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (51-74, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Erick Fedde (5-8, 5.14 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 87 strikeouts) Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (4-6, 7.76 ERA, 1.78 WHIP, 57 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -102, Nationals -115; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Miami and Washington will square off on Tuesday.

The Marlins are 30-30 in home games in 2020. Miami is slugging .375 as a unit. Jesus Aguilar leads the team with a .468 slugging percentage, including 42 extra-base hits and 22 home runs.

The Nationals have gone 22-37 away from home. Washington has hit 138 home runs as a team this season. Juan Soto leads the club with 20, averaging one every 18.6 at-bats.

The Marlins won the last meeting 3-1. Dylan Floro earned his third victory and Jorge Alfaro went 1-for-1 with a double and an RBI for Miami. Brad Hand registered his third loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aguilar leads the Marlins with 42 extra base hits and is batting .260.

Josh Bell leads the Nationals with 37 extra base hits and is slugging .457.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Sacramento sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Sacramento area sports - only $30 for 1 year VIEW OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 3-7, .222 batting average, 6.28 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Nationals: 3-7, .269 batting average, 6.12 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Cody Poteet: (knee), Zach Pop: (finger), Pablo Lopez: (rotator cuff), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Garrett Cooper: (elbow), Joe Panik: (undisclosed), Jose Devers: (shoulder), Jon Berti: (concussion).

Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (neck), Joe Ross: (forearm), Will Harris: (hand), Steven Fuentes: (shoulder), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Jordy Mercer: (calf), Alex Avila: (calf).