Berrios expected to start for the Blue Jays against the White Sox

Chicago White Sox (72-54, first in the AL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (65-58, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dylan Cease (9-6, 4.06 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 170 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (8-6, 3.52 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 145 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -123, White Sox +105; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto and Chicago will meet on Tuesday.

The Blue Jays are 33-27 on their home turf. Toronto's lineup has 186 home runs this season, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the club with 36 homers.

The White Sox have gone 30-31 away from home. Chicago has hit 147 home runs as a team this season. Jose Abreu leads the club with 25, averaging one every 17.7 at-bats.

The Blue Jays won the last meeting 2-1. Tim Mayza earned his third victory and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 1-for-3 with an RBI for Toronto. Craig Kimbrel registered his fourth loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 36 home runs and is batting .309.

Abreu leads the White Sox with 48 extra base hits and 92 RBIs.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Sacramento sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Sacramento area sports - only $30 for 1 year VIEW OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 3-7, .228 batting average, 4.47 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

White Sox: 4-6, .266 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (elbow), Ross Stripling: (abdominal), Joakim Soria: (finger), David Phelps: (right lat), Julian Merryweather: (oblique), Carl Edwards Jr.: (abdominal), A.J. Cole: (neck), Anthony Castro: (ulnar nerve), George Springer: (knee), Cavan Biggio: (back), Danny Jansen: (hamstring).

White Sox: Carlos Rodon: (shoulder), Evan Marshall: (elbow), Jimmy Cordero: (elbow), Billy Hamilton: (oblique), Leury Garcia: (concussion), Adam Engel: (shoulder), Yasmani Grandal: (calf).