Toronto FC visits Montreal, looks to break 3-game road slide

Toronto FC (3-12-6) vs. CF Montreal (7-7-7)

Montreal; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Montreal -109, Toronto FC +275, Draw +264; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto FC travels to Montreal looking to avoid its fourth straight road loss.

Montreal compiled an 8-13-2 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 4-8-1 in home matches. Montreal scored 34 goals a season ago, averaging 1.5 per game.

Toronto FC finished 13-5-5 overall in the 2020 season while going 6-3-2 on the road. Toronto FC scored 34 goals a season ago and recorded 22 assists.

The teams meet Friday for the second time this season. Montreal won the last meeting 4-2.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Montreal: Ballou Tabla (injured), Lassi Lappalainen (injured), Romell Quioto (injured).

Toronto FC: Dom Dwyer (injured), Jozy Altidore (injured), Ayo Akinola (injured), Tsubasa Endoh (injured).