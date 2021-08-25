Sports

Walker expected to start as New York hosts San Francisco

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

San Francisco Giants (81-44, first in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (61-64, third in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Johnny Cueto (7-6, 0.00 ERA) Mets: Taijuan Walker (7-8, 3.86 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 114 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -112, Giants -106; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and San Francisco will meet on Wednesday.

The Mets are 36-24 on their home turf. New York has a collective on-base percentage of .308, led by Michael Conforto with a mark of .338.

The Giants are 39-25 on the road. San Francisco has a collective on-base percentage of .321, led by Buster Posey with a mark of .401.

The Giants won the last meeting 8-0. Sammy Long earned his second victory and Brandon Belt went 4-for-5 with two home runs and three RBIs for San Francisco. Tylor Megill registered his third loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 28 home runs and has 73 RBIs.

Kris Bryant leads the Giants with 48 extra base hits and 60 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 2-8, .207 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Giants: 7-3, .254 batting average, 2.64 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Tomas Nido: (thumb), Luis Guillorme: (hamstring), Jose Martinez: (knee), Jose Peraza: (finger), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Jacob deGrom: (forearm), Robert Gsellman: (lat), Joey Lucchesi: (elbow), Stephen Nogosek: (shoulder), Corey Oswalt: (knee), David Peterson: (side), Jake Reed: (forearm), Sean Reid-Foley: (elbow), Drew Smith: (shoulder), Robert Stock: (hamstring), James McCann: (back).

Giants: Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Kevin Gausman: (undisclosed), Anthony DeSclafani: (ankle), Johnny Cueto: (flexor), Tyler Beede: (back), Luis Gonzalez: (undisclosed).

