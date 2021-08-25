Buehler scheduled to start for Los Angeles against San Diego

Los Angeles Dodgers (79-47, second in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (68-59, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Wednesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Walker Buehler (13-2, 2.11 ERA, .92 WHIP, 170 strikeouts) Padres: Blake Snell (6-5, 4.82 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 139 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres +120, Dodgers -139; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego and Los Angeles will square off on Wednesday.

The Padres are 41-27 on their home turf. San Diego has slugged .407 this season. Daniel Camarena leads the team with a mark of 2.000.

The Dodgers are 37-26 in road games. Los Angeles has a collective on-base percentage of .330, led by Max Muncy with a mark of .388.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 5-2. Julio Urias earned his 14th victory and Will Smith went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Los Angeles. Pierce Johnson registered his third loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 34 home runs and has 76 RBIs.

Muncy leads the Dodgers with 28 home runs and has 76 RBIs.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Sacramento sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Sacramento area sports - only $30 for 1 year VIEW OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 2-8, .202 batting average, 5.32 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Dodgers: 9-1, .228 batting average, 2.28 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Matt Strahm: (knee), Drew Pomeranz: (forearm), Chris Paddack: (oblique), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Dinelson Lamet: (forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Yu Darvish: (back), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Jake Arrieta: (hamstring), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow).

Dodgers: Jimmie Sherfy: (elbow), Evan Phillips: (quad), Jimmy Nelson: (elbow), Dustin May: (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: (elbow), Joe Kelly: (undisclosed), Tommy Kahnle: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (arm), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Garrett Cleavinger: (oblique), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Mookie Betts: (hip), Edwin Rios: (shoulder).