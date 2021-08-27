Cole scheduled to start for New York against Oakland

New York Yankees (75-52, second in the AL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (70-58, second in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (12-6, 2.92 ERA, .97 WHIP, 191 strikeouts) Athletics: Sean Manaea (8-8, 3.77 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 151 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics +126, Yankees -146; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees head to play the Oakland Athletics on Friday.

The Athletics are 35-30 in home games in 2020. Oakland is hitting a collective batting average of .235 this season, led by Starling Marte with an average of .315.

The Yankees are 36-27 on the road. New York has a team on-base percentage of .325, led by Aaron Judge with a mark of .376.

The Yankees won the last meeting 7-6. Jonathan Loaisiga earned his ninth victory and Joey Gallo went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for New York. Lou Trivino registered his seventh loss for Oakland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson leads the Athletics with 32 home runs and has 82 RBIs.

Judge leads the Yankees with 45 extra base hits and 66 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 2-8, .204 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Yankees: 10-0, .246 batting average, 2.62 ERA, outscored opponents by 30 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), Cole Irvin: (undisclosed), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Chris Bassitt: (face), Stephen Piscotty: (wrist).

Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Darren O'Day: (hamstring), Corey Kluber: (shoulder), Michael King: (finger), Yoendrys Gomez: (covid-19), Domingo German: (shoulder), Zack Britton: (elbow), Tim Locastro: (knee), Aaron Hicks: (wrist), Clint Frazier: (vertigo), Miguel Andujar: (wrist), Gleyber Torres: (thumb).