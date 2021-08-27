Gilbert expected to start as Seattle hosts Kansas City

Kansas City Royals (57-70, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (69-59, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Kris Bubic (4-6, 4.94 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 82 strikeouts) Mariners: Logan Gilbert (5-5, 5.16 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 92 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -170, Royals +150; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle and Kansas City will face off on Friday.

The Mariners are 37-26 in home games in 2020. Seattle hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .297 this season, led by Ty France with a mark of .357.

The Royals are 25-39 on the road. Kansas City has hit 128 home runs as a team this season. Salvador Perez leads the club with 35, averaging one every 13.9 at-bats.

The Royals won the last meeting 6-4. Ervin Santana earned his first victory and Perez went 1-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs for Kansas City. Joe Smith took his second loss for Seattle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Seager leads the Mariners with 52 extra base hits and is batting .218.

Perez leads the Royals with 54 extra base hits and 86 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 6-4, .228 batting average, 5.09 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Royals: 7-3, .261 batting average, 2.29 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Justus Sheffield: (undisclosed), James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Ken Giles: (elbow), Justin Dunn: (shoulder), Diego Castillo: (shoulder), Shed Long Jr.: (shin), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Evan White: (hip).

Royals: Josh Staumont: (undisclosed), Greg Holland: (shoulder), Jesse Hahn: (shoulder), Jake Brentz: (shoulder), Ronald Bolanos: (flexor), Carlos Santana: (hip), Adalberto Mondesi: (oblique).