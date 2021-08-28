Sports

Suarez expected to start as Angels host the Padres

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

San Diego Padres (69-61, third in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (63-67, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 9:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Ryan Weathers (4-6, 6.64 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 44 strikeouts) Angels: Jose Suarez (5-7, 3.92 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 59 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels +109, Padres -126; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and San Diego will meet on Saturday.

The Angels are 32-31 in home games in 2020. Los Angeles is slugging .413 as a unit. Shohei Ohtani leads the club with a .622 slugging percentage, including 70 extra-base hits and 41 home runs.

The Padres are 28-32 on the road. San Diego is slugging .402 as a unit. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the team with a slugging percentage of .640.

The Padres won the last meeting 5-0. Joe Musgrove notched his ninth victory and Jurickson Profar went 1-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs for San Diego. Cooper Criswell registered his first loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ohtani leads the Angels with 70 extra base hits and is slugging .622.

Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 59 extra base hits and is batting .283.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .233 batting average, 6.04 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Padres: 2-8, .178 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Austin Warren: (health protocols), Patrick Sandoval: (spine), Jose Marte: (undisclosed), Reid Detmers: (health protocols), Alex Cobb: (wrist), Dylan Bundy: (shoulder), Luke Bard: (hip), Justin Upton: (calf), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Anthony Rendon: (hip), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).

Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Matt Strahm: (knee), Drew Pomeranz: (forearm), Chris Paddack: (oblique), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Dinelson Lamet: (forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Jake Arrieta: (hamstring), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow).



